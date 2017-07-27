Search

M1 driver's miraculous escape after Ferrari supercar spins out, goes airborne and melts in fire

What was once a supercar - the smashed and melted Ferrari. Photo: SYP Operations/Twitter
The driver of a high-end Ferrari supercar had a miraculous escape after spinning out and losing control on the M1.

In what must have looked like a scene from a Fast & Furious movie, the Italian supercar went airborne, burst into flames and melted into a pile of singed pieces.

Miraculously, the driver was unharmed, escaping the smash with only cuts and bruises.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "Someone had a miracle escape (cuts/bruises) from his #Ferrari earlier on the M1.

"Lost control, went airborne & burst into flames #fire #ouch"

Seen better days: The melted pile of Ferrari bits just off the M1

