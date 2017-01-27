Lucky numbers get sight of Leeds Victoria Gate ‘super casino’

Punters were hoping they going to play their cards right as they were the first through the doors at the official public launch of Victoria Gate Casino.

The third biggest casino in the UK put on a glamorous show as it invited dignitaries and guests from around the city to be there for the official ribbon cutting last night.

Victoria Casino will be open 24/7 and will now not close its doors until Christmas Day.

It has cost £30m to create the casino which is the size of 18 tennis courts and has created more than 200 jobs in the Leeds City Region.