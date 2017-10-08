Lorry fire triggers motorway delays for drivers near Leeds

Drivers are facing lengthy delays due to a lorry fire on the M62 near Leeds.

The motorway’s westbound carriageway was at one stage fully closed at junction 29 – the M1 interchange at Lofthouse – due to the fire, although a single lane has since reopened.

West Yorkshire Police said the incident happened around a mile before junction 28, the turn-off for Morley and Tingley.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the lorry had been carrying wooden boards.

Fire crews from Hunslet, Morley and Ossett were called to the scene at about 4pm today.

Highways England is warning that it could be late this evening before traffic conditions return to normal.

In a tweet, the agency said: “Plenty of fire clean-up work on-going ... thank you for your patience.”