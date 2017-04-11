Long-lost 92 names who should never be forgotten

They were 92 men whose names should have been etched into history for all to see after making the greatest of sacrifices.

But a memorial commemorating the lives of a group of Leeds soldiers who died in the First World War was lost for almost half a century after the church where it was based was demolished.

Now, after 10 years of campaigning by the Western Front Association, the St Columba’s Roll of Honour memorial recognising the sacrifices of soldiers from Burley has been restored to public view at Leeds Town Hall.

Chris Page, branch secretary of the Western Front Association, which campaigned for its display, said: “It was 92 lost names who fought on behalf of people and that shouldn’t be forgotten.

“It’s not really about us - it’s about them and their sacrifice which was really important.

“We’re very pleased to have it in the town hall.”

A re-dedication and wreath-laying ceremony was held yesterday at Leeds Town Hall, where the names of the 92 will now be on permanent display.

The memorial was lost when St Columba’s Church and surrounding homes were demolished, for what would later become the base of the Cardigan Fields complex in Burley.

It was eventually passed on to St Matthias Church in Burley before being given to the association’s West Riding branch.

The group has also so far traced the lives of 59 of the men, where they died and were buried.