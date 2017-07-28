Long delays on Chapeltown Road as weeks of roadworks begin

Have your say

Drivers have been warned to expect long delays on a main road through Leeds as a month of roadworks gets underway.

Northern Gas are working on Chapeltown Road, near the Harehills Avenue junction, until August 24.

Temporary traffic lights are in place and will be manned from 6.30am until 7pm seven days a week, but long queues are expected.

First Bus services 2, 3, 3A and 48 are affected and a temporary stop has been requested to replace those out of use.