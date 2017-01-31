Live at Leeds 2017: Rag n Bone Man joins line-up as organisers announce more acts

Acclaimed soul singer Rag n Bone Man is joining the line-up for this year's Live at Leeds festival.

Festival organisers announced tonight that the Brit's Critic Choice Award winner would be joining the line-up for the city-wide music festival on April 29.

Other new additions to the bill include Southend alternative rock quartet Nothing But Thieves and Australian trio DMA’s, who return to Live at Leeds after a huge performance at the 2016 event.

Also confirmed today are indie stars The Hunna, folk-pop singer songwriter Gabrielle Aplin and Temples, who will be following up their beloved 2013 debut album ‘Sun Structures’ this year with the hotly anticipated ‘Voclano’.

Joining them on the bill in April is The Moonlandingz, a super-group of musicians from The Fat White Family and The Eccentronic Research Council; Clean Cut Kid, one of the cleverest pop bands of recent times, and the Glaswegian Grunge-pop duo Honeyblood.

Andy Smith, the festival's head booker, said: "The reaction to the bill has been fantastic this year, so we’re looking forward to getting the rest of the line-up out there. We announced that Future Islands will open proceedings on the Friday last week, a show I personally can’t wait to see and a great way to start the weekend.

"This next festival announcement includes some really hotly tipped artists that we’ve seen go from strength to strength over the last year or so, Brits Critics Winner Rag n Bone Man, The Hunna, Tom Grennan, Fickle Friends & DMA’s to name a few."

The festival prides itself on hosting the very best new talent, with Ed Sheeran playing to a crowd of 100 people five years ago and Sam Smith playing Holy Trinity Church three years ago.

Mumford & Sons, Clean Bandit, Bastille, The 1975 and Rudimental all performed before going on to top the charts.

Continuing this tradition, Live at Leeds has booked a brace of exciting new bands including the best of new music from Leeds like the psychedelic mad-men of FLING, Dead Naked Hippies with their ‘pretty but gritty’ post-punk and the riff toting Furr.

They join the previously announced raucous punk duo Slaves, Leeds’ adopted sons Wild Beasts, Australian psych-indie/dance band Jagwar Ma, London gloom-rockers White Lies and indie-poppers Teleman.

Among the many others playing the 2017 festival are Leeds indie legends The Pigeon Detectives, Norwich based psychedelic teenagers Let’s Eat Grandma, Brighton’s dark & shoe-gazey Black Honey and Brighton pop quarter The Magic Gang.

Mr Smith said: "Established artists like Nothing But Thieves, Gabrielle Aplin & Temples all return and It’s great to see some new strong local bands breaking through.

"Centre Stage Winners Faux Pas, The Golden Age of TV and Dance to the Radio Compilation artists Fling, Lamia, Dead Naked Hippies & The Tiny Minds all have great potential. We will be announcing our finale shows in a week or so for the Sunday then we will complete the festival line up toward the end of February.

"I’d say it’s our best bill since we started, loads of future stars further down the bill so makes sure you take a listen to the ones you may not have heard of yet.”