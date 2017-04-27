Listen: Band releases song celebrating Garry Monk’s first season as Leeds United manager

A band have released a track celebrating Garry Monk’s first season as Leeds United manager.

Aardvark Asteroid are an electro indie band based in Alicante, who have released three albums to date but have written about football before.

Aardvark Asteroid.

The five piece include front man James Hughes, a lifelong Leeds fan.

James said: “This song was written as a tribute to the great work Garry has done this season. It’s a response to the pernicious attempts by the tabloids to destabilize the camp with stories of Garry being sacked after three games, and how ludicrous those stories turned out to be.“