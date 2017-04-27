LISTED: The eight best Champagne bars in Leeds

Perfect for toasting a special occasion, or simply for taking the edge off after a hard day at work, Leeds is home to plenty of champagne bars to help you get the party started.

Whether you’re looking for a bottle of the finest bubbly, or an exciting champagne infused cocktail, you’ll find all you want and more at one of these city venues.

Epernay

This is the city’s most iconic champagne bar and the place to go if huge variety is what you’re after.

Served by the glass or by the bottle, you’ll find all the classics here, alongside a few rarities - from Dom Perignon to Moët & Chandon.

The stylish, yet casual bar is a perfect spot to relax and sip bubbly with friends.

Visit: Great George Street, LS1 3DW

Oh You Pretty Things

Housed in the bustling Trinity Kitchen, this champagne and cocktail bar has a certain buzz about it which sets it apart from most champagne bars in the city.

Surrounded by busy street food vendors, the bar offers a welcome respite to sit and treat yourself to a glass of fizz – and prices are affordable, too, with glasses starting at just £6.95 each.

Visit: 401 Trinity Kitchen, Albion Street, LS1 5AT

Angelica

Boasting panoramic views of the city and an impressive wraparound terrace, this penthouse bar oozes elegance, and has an equally striking champagne selection.

Ranging in price from £50 per bottle up to £500, the drinks menu here caters for those extra special occasions or for those times when you just want a cheeky tipple.

Make a night of it by sampling their delicious food menu of internationally inspired dishes.

Visit: Trinity Leeds, 70 Boar Lane, LS1 6HW

53 Degrees North

This chic bar nestled in the city’s financial district is a popular watering hole, thanks to its eclectic range of cocktails, beers and fine selection of champagnes.

They’re one of the biggest sellers of Laurent Perrier in the north and you’ll find a pleasing variety of bubbles to sip in their dedicated champagne lounge.

Try their Alexandra Rose Vintage for a fruitier take on the traditional flavour, or opt for a champagne infused cocktail for something a little different.

Visit: Goodbard House, 15 Infirmary Street, LS1 2JS

Sky Lounge

Hailed as the city’s finest rooftop bar, here you can enjoy a glass of fizz while taking in stunning views of Leeds and Yorkshire – whether it’s under the twinkling stars at night, or during a boozy brunch or afternoon tea.

Serving all the classics - along with a selection of rosé champagnes - it’s a wonderfully glamorous spot to indulge in a drink or two.

Visit: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 2 Wharf Approach, Granary Wharf, LS1 4BR

The Liquorist

Best known for its innovative cocktails, this relaxed bar and grill is also home to an impressive range of champagnes.

From the delicate floral flavours of the Perrier-Jouët, to the sweet and zesty tastes of the Lanson White Lable, there’s something to please every palate - and you can enjoy by the bottle or by the glass.

Visit: 5-7 Greek Street, LS1 5RW

Fourth Floor Bar

With its gold furnishings, statement mirrors and floor to ceiling windows, the Fourth Floor Bar offers a stylish spot to spend the evening.

There are light dishes and snacks to tuck into, but if you just want a glass of bubbly, you’ll find more than enough choice, including their very own Harvey Nichols Champagne Brut.

For something a little out there, try their Head Over Heels champagne infused cocktail, complete with Hendricks gin, cucumber, rose liqueur and St. Germain elderflower liqueur.

Visit: Harvey Nichols, Victoria Leeds, 107-111 Briggate, LS1 6AZ

Browns

While it may be a popular haunt for afternoon tea or a tasty brunch, the drinks menu at Browns doesn’t let the side down.

Alongside carefully crafted cocktails and vast range of beers and wines, there’s a healthy selection of bubbly to choose from when the occasion demands, including the fine Krug Grande Cuvée.

Visit: Unit H28, The Light, 70-72 The Headrow, LS1 8TL