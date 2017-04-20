LISTED: Leeds’ best and worst GP surgeries revealed - how does yours compare?

The highest and lowest rated GP surgeries in Leeds have been revealed, based on ratings by patients responding to official NHS Choices surveys - how does yours compare?

More than 140 practices in Leeds have been rated and a percentage assigned to each one based on an average of how likely a patient is to recommend the surgery to a friend.

According to the ratings, anything below a 70 per cent average rating is considered ‘among the worst’, while anything with 90 per cent or above is ‘among the best’.

Those rated between 70 per cent to 89 per cent are classed as ‘OK’.

There are 26 surgeries with a score below 70 per cent and 21 with a score of 90 per cent or above - see the full list below.

The NHS Choices website defines the rating system as: “ The proportion of people who responded ‘Yes, would definitely recommend’ or ‘Yes, would probably recommend’ to the question ‘Would you recommend your GP surgery to someone who had just moved to the area?’ in the GP Patient Survey.

The scores for this question are grouped into three 'bandings':

'among the worst' - these are scores in the worst 25% of all scores nationally;

'in the middle range' - these are scores that are in the middle 50% of scores nationally; and

'among the best' - these are scores that are in the best 25% of scores nationally.

“The GP Patient Survey is sent out twice a year to around 1.36 million adults who are registered with a GP in England. The results of the survey for each GP practice are weighted to adjust the data to account for potential differences between the demographic profile of all eligible patients in a practice and the patients who actually complete a questionnaire.”

“When using indicators to make comparisons between General Practices, it is important to consider the context in which GP's provide services.

“For example the characteristics of the patients treated by a practice – in terms of things like age or deprivation – can affect the value of an indicator, unless these factors are taken into account when the indicator is calculated.

“Similarly, a practice’s performance on an indicator can sometimes be influenced by other organisations that are caring for the same patients – local hospitals or community services, for example. The GP patient survey data is updated on NHS CHOICES bi-annually.”

A spokesperson for NHS England, said: “NHS England, along with CCGs, is committed to ensuring GP practices provide services of the highest possible standard.

“The latest patient satisfaction polling which questioned over 11, 800 patients in Leeds shows that 86 per cent of patients felt the service they received was very good or fairly good and 81 per cent said they would definitely or probably recommend their GP to a someone new to the area.

“Both GP practices and NHS England have complaint procedures in place.

“We would encourage anyone who is dissatisfied with the service they have received to contact their practice or NHS England in order to enable us to make improvements to services where necessary.”

Here is the FULL LIST of all surgeries with an LS postcode, in score order - how does yours compare?

The bottom-ranked practice, Shadwell Medical Centre, has been approached for comment by the Yorkshire Evening Post and has not yet responded.

Last year the surgery was ordered to improve by the Care Quality Commission, who accepted that three GP partners leaving at the same time had led to staffing issues.



Kirkstall Lane Medical Centre - 96

Laurel Bank Surgery, Kirkstall Lane - 95.5

Burton Croft Surgery, Headingley - 95

Hyde Park Surgery - 94.7

New Croft Surgery, Horsforth - 94.6

Ireland Wood Surgery - 94.6

High Field, Holtdale Approach - 94.2

Dr Lewis, Crossgates Medical Centre - 93.6

Dr Lewis, Scholes - 93.6

Aireborough Family Practice, Yeadon - 93.4

Chevin Medical Practice, Bramhope - 93

Chevin Medical Practice, Otley - 93

Charles Street Surgery, Otley - 93

Hawthorn Surgery, Wortley Beck Health Centre - 92.2

Fieldhead Surgery, Horsforth - 92.1

Westgate Surgery, Otley - 91.8

The Surgery, Thorner - 91.5

Church View Surgery, Collingham - 91.5

The Manse Surgery, Rothwell - 91.2

Dr Browning, Lofthouse - 91.2

Dr Khan and Partners, Hunslet Health Centre - 90.3

Moorfield House, Garforth - 90.2

Yeadon Tarn Medical Practice - 90.1

Kippax Hall Surgery - 90.1

Park Road Medical Centre, Guiseley - 89.9

Menston Medical Centre - 89.9

Radshan House, Kippax - 89.7

Marsh Street Surgery, Rothwell - 89.4

Oulton Medical Centre - 89.4

South Queen Street Medical Centre, Morley - 88.5

Moorcroft Surgery, King Lane - 88.1

Rawdon Surgery - 88

Church Street Surgery, Hunslet - 87.6

Meanwood Health Centre - 87.2

Oakwood Surgery, Gledhow Rise - 86.9

St Martin’s, Chapeltown - 86.8

Leigh View Medical Practice, Tingley - 86.6

Bramham Medical Centre - 86.5

Allerton Medical Centre - 86.2

Drighlington Medical Centre - 86.2

Windmill Health Centre, Mill Green View - 86.1

Armley Medical Practice - 85.6

Dr Pearson and Partners, Moresdale Lane - 85.5

Elmwood Surgery, Barwick - 85.2

Garforth Medical Centre - 85.2

Jessamine Cottage, Aberford - 85.2

Fountain Medical Centre, Morley - 85.1

Sherburn Group, Church Fenton - 85.1

Park Edge Practice, Asket Drive - 84.4

Pudsey Health Centre - 84.2

Woodhouse Health Centre - 83.9

Thornton Medical Centre - 83.9

Chandos Medical Centre, Lidgett Lane - 83.9

Kirkstall Clinic - 83.8

Dr Geraghty and Partners, Vesper Road - 83.8

Alwoodley Medical Centre - 83.7

Adel Surgery - 83.7

Shaftesbury Medical Centre, Osmondthorpe lane - 83.5

Church View Surgery, Crossgates - 83.5

Whitehall Surgery, Wortley Beck Health Centre - 83.3

Dr Robinson, West End - 83.3

Whinmoor Surgery - 83.3

Street Lane Practice, Roundhay - 82.7

Pinfold Surgery, Methley - 82.7

West Lodge Surgery, Farsley - 82.4

Calverley Medical Centre - 82.4

Glenlea Surgery, Stanningley - 82.4

Hillfoot Surgery, Pudsey - 82.1

Chapeltown Family Surgery - 82

Green Road Surgery, Meanwood - 81.8

The Avenue Surgery, Alwoodley - 81.8

Priory View Medical Centre - 81.6

The Family Doctors, Whitkirk - 80.9

Beeston Village Surgery - 80.8

Leeds Student Medical Practice - 80.3

Westfield Medical Centre, Chapeltown - 80.2

Abbey Medical Centre - 79.3

Abbey Grange, Holt Park Medical Centre - 79.3

Yeadon Community Health Centre - 79.2

Guiseley and Yeadon Medical Practice - 79.2

Oakwood Lane Medical Centre - 79.1

Robin Lane Health Centre, Pudsey - 79.1

Gildersome Health Centre - 79

North Leeds Medical Practice, Milan Street - 78.9

North Leeds Medical Practice, Harrogate Road - 78.9

Burley Park Medical Centre - 78.8

Manor Park Surgery, Bramley - 78.1

Beech Tree Medical Centre, Henconner Lane - 77.9

Ashfield Medical Centre, Crossgates - 77.6

Dr Eastwood, The Grange Medical Centre, Seacroft - 77.6

Harewood Surgery - 77.5

Lingwell Croft Surgery, Middleton - 77.2

Morley Health Centre - 76.9

Colton Mill Medical Centre - 76.8

Dr Fox, The Grange Medical Centre, Seacroft - 76.8

Adwalton House, Drighlington - 76.4

The Light Surgery - 76

Oakley Medical Practice - 76

Craven Road Medical Centre - 75.5

Holly Bank Surgery, Headingley - 75.5

Dr Pai, Cottingley Community Centre - 74.2

Whitfield Practice, Hunslet Health Centre - 73.7

York Road Surgery - 72.9

Newton Surgery, Chapeltown - 72.5

Highfield Medical Centre, Bramley - 72.3

Bellbrooke Surgery, Harehills - 71.9

Dt Ottman and Partners, Carlton Gardens - 71.5

Rutland Lodge Medical Centre, Scott Hall Road - 71.5

Dr Laybourn, Rookwood Avenue - 71

South Milford Surgery, Micklefield - 71

Shenstone House Surgery, Churwell - 70.4

Windsor House, Morley - 70.4

The Gables, Swinnow Green - 70.4

Nova Scotia Medical Centre, Allerton Bywater - 70.2

Leeds City Surgery, Beeston Hill Community Health Centre - 69.7

Parkside Surgery, Dewsbury Road - 69.7

Crossland Surgery, Beeston - 69.7

Hazelwood Avenue Surgery, Garforth - 68.8

Monk Fryston Surgery - 68.8

Gibson Lane, Kippax - 68.8

Burmantofts Health Centre - 67.1

City View, Beeston Hill Community Health Centre - 67.1

Sunfield Medical Centre, Stanningley - 66.6

The Garden Surgery, Osmondthorpe Lane - 66.5

Middleton Park Surgery - 65.5

Outwood Park Medical Centre - 65

York Street Homeless Practice - 63.7

Shakespeare Practice, Burmantofts Health Centre - 62.7

Dr Bhandary, Holbeck - 61.1

Ashton View Medical Centre - 60.3

Dr Ling and Dr Paul, Roundhay Road - 60.1

The Practice, Harehills Corner - 59.1

Arthington Medical Centre, Hunslet - 56

Dr Srivastava, Upper Accommodation Road - 53.4

New Cross Surgery, Rothwell Health Centre - 52.8

East Park Medical Centre - 50.3

Halton Medical Practice - 50.3

Swillington Health Centre - 44.5

Conway Medical Centre - 41.6

Shadwell Medical Centre - 35.8