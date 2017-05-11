Lifesavers: The quick-thinking Leeds PCs who made a difference

A policing duo will be honoured after helping to save the life of a man who suffered a heart attack.

PCs Tom White, 25, of Alwoodley, and Jordan Howson, 26, of Hunslet, were off-duty on day last September but heard about a suspected road accident in Bramley on their radios and dashed to the scene on Whitecote Hill.

On arrival, they were told by a retired nurse delivering aid that Christopher Woodhead, from Tingley, had actually had a heart attack while cycling the steep climb, and they took it in turns trying to resuscitate him.

An air ambulance took Mr Woodhead, 59, to Leeds General Infirmary.

The officers tracked down his wife Tina at work after searching for her on Facebook and rushed her to hospital.

The officers were told the next day that he survived, which PC Howson yesterday described as “one of the most rewarding points in my career so far”.

They will receive Royal Humane Society Resuscitation Certificates later this year.

Chief Superintendent Paul Money, Leeds District Commander, said: “It’s a real honour for Jordan and Tom to receive national recognition for their life-saving efforts in what was undoubtedly a high-pressure situation where every second will have counted.”