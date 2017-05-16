Leedsface creator and well-known DJ dies aged 60

The founder of Leeds's biggest online community has passed away suddenly.

Glenn Simpson, 60, created Leedsface, a Facebook page promoting all things Leeds which now has nearly 50,000 members.

The site acts as a discussion forum for a huge range of topics, while drawing attention to charities and good causes in the city.

Glenn, who grew up in Harehills and Chapeltown, worked as a DJ and was well-known on the local music scene.

He passed away after a short illness over the weekend, leaving behind his four children, partner and sister.

"He created the page in 2012 as a joke at first. I came home one night and he was still awake setting up a page about Leeds. I told him that it wasn't going to do anything and it would just be him and 30 of his Facebook friends!" said his son Lennon.

"He would always do things for Leeds - he'd support any local talent, such as young boxers or musicians, and help promote them and point them in the right direction. He was very focused, very proactive and not in the least selfish. Although he loved the attention, it was never about him."

Glenn was a passionate Leeds United fan who even gave Lennon the initials LEEDS.

"He was big into sport, and anything to do with Leeds he would get behind. He was passionate about charities, especially St Gemma's Hospice. He had a lot of interests and he loved to be involved.

"He loved the idea of a community, and I think Leedsface is popular because it creates a sense of community. He knew everybody and he wanted the best for everyone."

As a page administrator, Glenn banned abusive language, racism, political posts and negativity, and made sure advertising was not allowed.

He was amicably separated from his wife and also has three daughters.

His funeral is expected to be a private gathering but Lennon hopes to organise a wake afterwards.

"We want a bigger wake - he'd have loved a good show!"