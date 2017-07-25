LEEDS2023: Sir Gary Verity champions Leeds’ ‘truly unique identity’

He’s been one of the driving forces behind showcasing the very best of Yorkshire to tens of millions of tourists.

Now Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary Verity is adding his voice to the growing call for Leeds to be named European Capital of Culture 2023.

With 100 days to go until the city’s all important bid is submitted, Sir Gary has pledged to help bring the title to the city and make Leeds and Yorkshire a cultural hub for the whole of Europe.

Speaking at this year’s spectacular Great Yorkshire Show, Sir Gary said: “Yorkshire and the city of Leeds are now synonymous with hosting world-class events - the “grandest of Grand Departs” in 2014, the World Triathlon Series, and we’re looking forward to the UCI Road World Championships in 2019.

“The Leeds European Capital of Culture 2023 bid is another opportunity for the county and the city to shine on a global scale.

“Welcome to Yorkshire is fully behind the bid, we pledge to shout it from the rooftops with #makeLeeds2023.

“Leeds is a fantastic city, vibrant and diverse with a strong heritage, an exciting future and a truly unique identity.”

Everyone in Leeds can do their bit for the bid by pledging their support for the bid and sharing their activities on social media using #makeleeds2023.

Suggestions for pledges include telling 23 family and friends about the bid, sharing details about the bid with everyone on your social networks or downloading an exciting new Maker’s Manual, which includes creative ideas for how to get involved, from the Leeds 2023 website.

Sharon Watson, chair of the Leeds 2023 independent steering group, said: “The enthusiasm for the bid that we’ve already seen from people across Leeds has been truly inspiring and it’s clearer than ever that there’s an incredible passion for this once-in-a-generation opportunity for our city.

“With the all-important submission date now fast approaching, we’re keen to harness that collective energy and help spread the message that the bid is something that everyone, from every walk of life can be a part of.

“We’d urge as many people as possible to take this chance to get involved, pledge their support and help show the world that culture is at the absolute heart of Leeds and our communities.”

More details of how to pledge your support or where you can download a Maker’s Manual can be found at: http://leeds2023.co.uk/