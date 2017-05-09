Leeds youngsters to hit all the right notes

Young musicians from the Guiseley area are joining forces to form a new youth orchestra which launches later this month.

The Hullabaloo Children’s Orchestra is on the look out for talented eight to 11-year-olds and will be based at Guiseley Baptist Church from May 16.

The orchestra, which will meet on Tuesdays from 4pm to 5pm, is the brainchild of new local community arts organisation, Codswallop CIC (Community Interest Company).Codswallop is the new face of JP Productions which has been running drama and singing groups in Guiseley since 2013.

Its artistic director Jacob Phillips said: “We have been delighted by the response so far but are still welcoming musicians of all abilities.

This is all about encouraging creativity in a group environment and having fun.”

The orchestra will be conducted by June Heatley, who has been involved in teaching music for 40 years. She was previously head of music at St Joseph’s in Otley and has worked with orchestras at both Leeds and Newcastle cathedrals.

Mr Phillips said: “June is a fantastic person to have on board and having seen how much performing arts talent we have in Guiseley and the surrounding areas, I can’t wait to hear the beautiful symphonies they go on to produce.”

June Heatley added: “I am committed to music as a major factor in a child’s development. Music stimulates the side of the brain that controls intelligence.”

If you want to join the orchestra you will need to bring your own instruments apart from keyboard/piano and drum kit. Each hour-long session costs £2.50. See codswallop.org.uk/book-a-place or ring 07902 190002 for more information.