Leeds woman sets up Crowdfunding page to replace scam victim's life savings

A generous Leeds woman is attempting to replace £14,000 stolen from a pensioner who fell victim to an online scam.

Juliette Booth, from Kirkstall, was shocked to read the Yorkshire Evening Post's story about Carole Pearson, a retired wages clerk who lost her life savings to a conman.

64-year-old Carole, from Cleckheaton, was targeted by a professional con artist who managed to hack into her computer's webcam and take pictures of her while pretending to be working for Microsoft.

Carole, whose husband had been diagnosed with dementia, was duped into handing over her bank details after he offered to fix her PC. She deposited the money into accounts in Thailand via different local post office branches.

Juliette was so appalled by the crime, which has left Carole and her husband living on only a state pension, that she has now set up a Crowdfunding page to replace the £14,000 life savings stolen from the couple two years ago.

The money had been saved to pay for holidays, trips out and their own funerals.

Juliette said:

"I read this story on the YEP and it is devastating that a conman hacked into their computer and conned this woman and her husband out of their life savings.

"To make things worse this happened when the woman had just found out that her husband had being diagnosed with dementia and was trying to cope with the news.

"I am sure that any money that can be raised will be greatly appreciated and hopefully restore some faith in kindness and humanity. I don't know the people involved but it really touched me and I wanted to do something to help."

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/carolepearson