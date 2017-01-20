Leeds woman's amazing seven-stone weight loss

A Leeds super-slimmer is celebrating shedding over a third of her bodyweight.

Aleisha Whiteman, from Rodley, tipped the scales at over 19stone. The 46-year-old was a dress size 26 and her confidence was at an all-time low.

Aleisha weighed 19st at her heaviest

Worried about a family history of heart disease, she decided to join a Weightwatchers class to change her relationship with food.

Her increasing awareness of healthy meal choices saw her soon start to drop the pounds, and she has now lost an incredible seven stone.

And there was more happiness to come for Aleisha - during her weight loss journey, she met her new partner, and they have since married.

She is now weighs a healthy 12 stone.