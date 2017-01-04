‘Leeds will be North’s digital capital in 2017’

The year 2017 promises to be a big one for Leeds’s digital sector. Here, Leeds Digital Festival Director Stuart Clarke discusses what the next 12 months have in store.

“2016 was a really important year for the Leeds digital and tech sector.

We saw many new startups coming through, established firms such as Callcredit, Sky Bet and TPP growing, more jobs created and a recognition of the key role that Leeds is playing in the national digital economy.

Last year’s Tech Nation report from the government’s TechCity team saw Leeds being highlighted as a digital success, with over 23,000 jobs in the city alone (around 70,000 in the city region). Those jobs saw a 29 per cent increase in salary levels from 2012 to 2015.

This year’s report is out in a few weeks and we’ll see another significant rise in the number of firms and jobs. 2016 also saw the Leeds Digital Festival coming back after many years away. It was created as a week-long, city-wide celebration of all things digital and there were events for everyone.

We had events around data (Leeds has more data scientists than anywhere else outside London); on digital health (the NHS patients records service was built in Leeds); on startups, fintech, news, art and many more. 2016’s Festival had 56 events in 28 venues with over 6,000 attendees.

This year’s festival will be even bigger and better, cementing our reputation as the North’s largest digital festival. We’ll have some of 2016’s favourites coming back such as Code in the Dark, Algorave, Glug and Northern UX, and we’ll also have many new events, especially around encouraging girls and women into tech careers.

We’ll be working closely with networking group She Does Digital and charities Ahead Partnership and WISE Campaign.

To raise awareness amongst schoolchildren and students of the job opportunities within the digital sector, we’ll be going for a world record for the amount of people being taught to code at the same time. One of the successful events from 2016 which is coming back this year is FinTech North, which showcases the key financial technology businesses we have in Leeds. Roger Marsh, the chairman of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership, has stated that Leeds is uniquely placed to become a key player in global fintech due to our mix of financial services firms and digital companies.

We’ll also have a number of events focused on startups, from hack days, to investment pitches, to mentoring sessions. It’s important that we keep growing new firms within the region and we want to make the Leeds Digital Festival a key part of the startup ecosystem, alongside partners such as Futurelabs and ODI Leeds. 2017 will also see Leeds City Council awarding a grant of £3.7m to businesses that encourage new and young tech businesses. We have also seen more companies relocate to Leeds due to the talented people we have here and this trend is expected to continue.

This year will see a larger Leeds Digital Festival (please get in touch if you want to host an event or sponsor the Festival), an increased number of startups, more job growth and a continued focus on the overall importance of the digital economy to the city.

2017 will be the year that Leeds becomes the Digital Capital of the North.”