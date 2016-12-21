Leeds’ White Rose centre ends year on a high with leisure extension milestone

Bosses at the White Rose shopping centre are on top of the world this Christmas – after celebrating the ‘topping out’ of its huge leisure extension.

Colleagues commemorated the final beam being laid at the peak of the centre’s soon-to-be-unveiled IMAX cinema screen.

White Rose Shopping Centre is ending 2016 on a high note by celebrating the Topping Out of the schemes transformative 65,000 sq. ft. leisure extension.

The 65,000 sq ft extension will comprise six new restaurants, including Wagamama, TGI Friday’s, Chiquito and Pizza Hut, alongside an 11-screen, state-of-the-art IMAX Cineworld cinema, an event space, as well as a bespoke children’s play area.

The idea is customers will be able to have a full day out at the centre, complementing the existing free parking and long opening hours.

Rob Jewell, portfolio director at Land Securities, which owns and manages the centre, said: “The topping out ceremony marks the team’s achievement since breaking ground in April and is an important step towards completion in just over three-months’ time. We are all so excited to complete this vital extension to the scheme, and look forward to opening new restaurants and the cinema next summer.”

Coun Kim Groves, Labour councillor for Middleton Park Ward and chair of the Employment and Skills Board for Inner South Leeds at Leeds City Council said: “Leeds Council wholly supports the extension at White Rose Shopping Centre and the opportunities it will bring the local community.

“White Rose Shopping Centre acts as a landmark in the community having provided jobs to Leeds for nearly two decades.”

The new extension follows previous investments at the venue, such as The Balcony which opened in 2014 with five new food and beverage brands.