Leeds war memorial plans move forward

LONG-standing plans for a new war memorial in an east Leeds community are close to reaching fruition.

Funding has now been secured for the memorial in Garforth and an order placed for the marble that will be used in its construction.

It is hoped the tribute will be ready and in position in Garforth Cemetery in time for a dedication ceremony at the start of next year.

The 10ft-high obelisk-style marble structure will be located at a prominent site within the cemetery where three pathways converge.

It will be engraved with a short inscription together with the names of local people killed in conflicts since the beginning of the First World War.

As previously reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, David and Jackie Hobman, owners of Garforth’s St Armands Court care home, have donated £1,000 towards the project.

Their contribution will be spent on an information board that, with the help of QR code technology, will provide an interactive gateway to online details about Garforth’s fallen.

The rest of the money for the memorial has come from local fundraising led by Garforth & Swillington Independent councillors Mark Dobson and Sarah Field.

Coun Dobson told the YEP: “A massive amount of work has gone into this important undertaking and we’re really pleased with the progress that is being made.”

Coun Dobson thanked all those who had given support to the project, including churches in the Garforth area.

Plans for the memorial were handed initial impetus in 2014 by the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War.

An existing military roll of honour for the town can be found at St Mary’s Church.