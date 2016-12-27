Leeds village store’s £800,000 revamp

A village supermarket has thrown open its doors once again to customers after a refurbishment project totalling nearly £800,000.

The Co-operative in Drighlington last week held an event to mark the completion of the six-figure transformation.

The supermarket in Whitehall Road was officially reopened by youngsters from Drighlington Primary School and pupil Grace Branford, the Leeds Children’s Mayor.

Supermarket bosses say the shop has now been redefined, with a focus on fresh, healthy foods. It will also offer an improved in-store bakery range following the refurbishment, which costs £787,000.

Gemma Clayton, manager of the store, told the YEP: “We are thrilled to have made such a significant investment in Drighlington.

“We’re delighted that we have a fantastic new food store with which to serve the community. It is an exciting time for the whole team.

“The Co-op is a community retailer and we are committed to playing an active role in local life and embracing the area’s community spirit.

“As well as raising money for local charities, we will also be supporting the Co-operative’s national partnership with British Red Cross to confront loneliness.”

The refurbishment coincides with Co-op’s new membership offer.

As part of its awards, this gives a one per cent reward going to support local community groups and charities.

Groups set to benefit from the scheme in the Drighlington area are Batley and District Mencap, Birkenshaw Primary School Parents and Teachers’ Association (PTA) and Drighlington Primary School PTA.

Last term, the PTA’s fundraising focused on new playground equipment.