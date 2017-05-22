Leeds village gala returns with a Yorkshire twist for 2017

A procession will pass through the streets of a South Leeds village this summer.

Preparations are now underway for the annual Drighlington Gala.

Children and members of community groups will dress in colourful costumes as they march through the village to mark the start of the annual event, which this year takes place on July 1.

This year’s event, organised by Drighlington Parish Council, is themed ‘the little great Yorkshire show’. It will feature a range of white rose-themed attractions and entertainment.

The free event will include a fun fair, stalls, and live entertainment.

There will be shows from the Stannage International Stunt Team, as well as sheep dog displays and the Little Drighlington Bake Off.

The gala runs from noon until 6pm.

Emailing bookingform@drighlingtoncouncil.uk to book a stall at the event.