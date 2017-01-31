Leeds vigil held for victims of puppy farming

A candlELIT vigil was held in Leeds for the victims of puppy farming.

Campaigners and dog lovers laid wreaths in memory of victims of the puppy farm trade during Sunday’s event outside Leeds Civic Hall. It also raised awareness about the issue of the third party sale of puppies through placards and handing out leaflets.

The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee has recommended that puppies should not be sold in pet shops.

Aran Mathai, spokesperson for the anti puppy farm group holding the event said: “The sale of puppies in pet shops and other third-parties allows the true source of puppies to be hidden from the end purchaser.

“The source of these puppies is invariably puppy farms, large commercial breeders with exceptionally poor animal welfare standards.”