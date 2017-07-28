Leeds Victoria Gate seeks hotel ‘anchor’

THE developer behind Leeds’ Victoria Gate is looking for a hotel operator to anchor the second phase of the scheme.

Unveiling its half-year results, Hammerson, which is masterplanning the second phase of the shopping centre, said it was looking for an operator for a 300-bed hotel next to a new multi-storey car park.

A spokeswoman told the Yorkshire Evening Post it was too early to say what sort of operator it was looking for. She added: “We are currently at an early stage and working with the council to move towards a revised planning application submission.”

The £165m first phase of Victoria Gate, which includes John Lewis, opened in October last year and, together with the adjacent Victoria Quarter, is currently 90 per cent let.

Hammerson said it “performed well in the first half of 2017” but declined to respond to questions about which retail units at the centre were being actively marketed following rumours that three tenants were already looking to move out.

A key retail agent raised questions earlier this month about whether the scheme is ‘too high-end’, although it is understood that some retailers, including John Lewis and Pret-a-Manger, are trading well.

A spokeswoman said: “The initial response to the new development has been very encouraging, boosted in recent weeks by the opening of 2 D&D rooftop restaurants at Victoria Gate. In the second half of the year, we are focused on enhancing the retail and dining offer further for our customers.”