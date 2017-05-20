Leeds Victoria Gate hits six month mark

more than four million people have passed through the doors of Leeds’s newest shopping development – which has also been named the best in the world.

It is six months since the £165m Victoria Gate launched in the city centre and bosses say the scheme has “fulfilled its promise” to create an unrivalled shopping and leisure destination in the north.

It has been reported that the city centre’s overall footfall has increased by three per cent since Victoria Gate opened, and footfall at Victoria, the quarter linking the centre with other shops en route to the main precinct on Briggate, has lifted by around 14 per cent.

The opening in October, which brought 23 shops, of which 17 were brands coming to Leeds for the first time, as well as a flagship five-floor John Lewis department store, propelled the city’s retail offering to the third best in the country.

A rooftop restaurant serving Japanese food and cocktails will open next month.

Speaking exclusively to the Yorkshire Evening Post, general manager James Bailey said: “Six months on from the grand opening of Victoria Gate, we’re moving from strength to strength attracting an outstanding selection of international brands such as Russell & Bromley, Anthropologie and restaurant group D&D sitting alongside other premium retailers, many of which are trading in Leeds for the first time.

“Further acknowledgement of Victoria Gate’s success came in March when Victoria Gate was named the world’s best shopping centre at the MIPIM Awards. We’re incredibly proud of this accolade and we look forward to providing a memorable experience for our guests on every visit for years to come.”