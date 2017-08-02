Leeds Victoria Gate Casino rolls winning set of numbers

It is six months since the UK’s third-largest casino opened in Leeds city centre and it has produced some pretty impressive numbers.

The Victoria Gate Casino, sat above the new shopping centre, has seen the buttons of the 131 slot machines pressed a staggering 20m times and roulette balls spun 1.5m times making thirsty work for gamers and fans of a flutter.

So much so that, between them bar staff at the casino, operated by Global Gaming Ventures, have pulled 68,900 pints and popped more than 7,000 corks.

And being open 24 hours a day from breakfast to dinner, the kitchen has served up 1,900 grilled steaks, 2,600 burgers consumed and 1,200 cooked breakfasts.

Patrick Noakes, Venue Director at Victoria Gate Casino, said: “We are hugely proud of our achievements thus far in building what is undoubtedly one of the finest venues in the north.

“A venue this size, which operates 24 hours a day and will be open every day except Christmas Day, is a big operation so there’s been a lot of hard work from a lot of people, but it’s been a great success so far.

“We are looking forward to our next phase of development as we introduce new chefs and menus, complimentary food offers and other experiences to enhance the venue’s offer.”

The casino, which cost £30m to build, has created 220 jobs, which were applied for by more than 1000 people.

The next big event at the venue will be the start of the new football season and the showing of the much anticipated Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor showdown on August 26.

It costs £1000 to reserve the centre table for the fight and the six-seat table has already been reserved and paid for.