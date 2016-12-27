Leeds veteran’s beloved motorcycle recovered from thieves in time for Christmas

A Leeds veteran received the perfect Christmas gift when his prized Help for Heroes motorcycle was recovered just weeks after being stolen.

David Haines, who has recently been medically retired from service following an injury, returned to find thieves had vandalised his home in Gipton.

They also stole his Yamaha R6 motorbike during the break-in earlier this month.

But, after a series of appeals, a van was stopped by Securitas Officers on entrance to the Port of Dover on December 20 and the bike was recovered from the vehicle. Mr Haines travelled to the port on December 23, where he was reunited with his beloved motorcycle.