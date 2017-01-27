Leeds United supporters can trust in their heroes of times past

They are names that will leave Leeds United fans of a certain age riding a wave of nostalgia.

Vinnie Jones, Ian Baird, Alfie Haaland and Noel Whelan all wore the Leeds shirt with distinction at various points in the 1980s and 1990s.

Ian Baird in action for Leeds in 1986.

And now they are flying the flag for the Whites once again after agreeing to become honorary members of the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust.

Late Leeds ‘glory years’ legends Don Revie, Bobby Collins and Les Cocker have also been added to the trust’s list of honorary members with the blessing of their families.

Trust chairman Dave Carrington told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “These are names that I think will give all supporters a sense of pride and excitement, whether or not they are old enough to remember the likes of Vinnie Jones or even Bobby Collins being at the club.

“The people we approached seemed really pleased to be involved and the feedback we have had from other fans has been excellent as well.

Fans' favourite Alfie Haaland.

“Leeds is a club with a fantastic history and tradition and we want to celebrate that.”

As reported by the YEP earlier this month, the trust’s newly-confirmed honorary members also include Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Former United head coach Neil Redfearn and actor and Whites fan Ralph Ineson are among the other famous faces who have been handed the special status.

The trust embarked on its high-profile recruitment drive following the appointment of nine new board members as part of what it says is a “reinvigoration” of its work and aims.

It describes itself as a vehicle that is designed to give Leeds fans “the representation they deserve” by engaging with the football club and other bodies on issues important to its membership.

“We’re not here to make life difficult for the club,” said Dave.

“What we want to do is provide fans with an independent voice when it is needed.”

Further honorary membership recipients are due to be announced by the trust shortly.

Supporters who want to suggest possible future candidates for honorary membership can tweet @lufctrust or visit the www.lufctrust.org website for alternative contact information.