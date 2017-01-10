Leeds United star inspires football girls

Young footballers at Allerton Grange School got a shock when a Leeds United star dropped by to give them some tips.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips led a training session with 60 girls, and fans from across the school had the chance to meet the Whites star.

Kalvin watched five-a-side matches and passed on his advice to the players as part of the Leeds United Premiership Foundation's initiatives to promote girls' football at grassroots level. The club provides a coach to run an after-school club and a development officer to arrange fixtures with other schools.

A Q&A session with the star was filmed by the club's in-house media channel, LUFC TV, and will appear online.

PE teacher Miss Radford said:

“This has been such a fantastic opportunity for the girls at Allerton Grange to meet a first-team player. Getting the chance to train with a professional like Kalvin doesn’t happen every day and it’s worked well to shine the spotlight on girls playing football. Through the partnership with the Leeds United Premiership Foundation we have been able to increase participation from girls across all skill levels.”