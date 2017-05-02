Leeds United searching for football starlets

LEEDS United are on the lookout for the club’s future generation of footballing talent.

An open trial for players in school years 8 to 11 will take place at United’s Thorp Arch training ground on Thursday, June 1. The trial gets under way at 10am and runs until 1pm. Thorp Arch will also stage a coaching day for goalkeepers and outfield players in school years 1 to 7 on Wednesday, May 31. The event again runs from 10am to 1pm.

For further information about the open trial or coaching day, e-mail terry.potter@leedsunited.com. The closing date for applications is Friday, May 26. United’s Thorp Arch Academy has produced a string of top stars over the years, including the likes of Alan Smith, Fabian Delph, Lewis Cook and Kalvin Phillips.