Leeds United players and staff to donate wages to young fan for £200,000 cancer treatment

Leeds United have stepped in to support a young fan who needs to raise £200,000 towards treatment for a rare form of cancer.

The parents of little Toby Nye, who suffers from high risk neuroblastoma, appealed for help in June for fundraising to pay for the expensive treatment, which is not routinely available on the NHS.

And today, Leeds United has pledged to raise the sum needed for the four-year-old, by donating one day's salary of players and staff involved with the club.

The big-hearted gesture will take place when the Whites take on Sheffield United at Elland Road next Friday - in a day which has been dubbed "One Day for Toby".

Club chairman Andrea Radrizzani said: “Toby and his family met with me recently and I was deeply moved by his situation, as we all are.



“At Leeds United we do things as a family, Toby is part of our family and he needs our help, I know our supporters will unite behind us and together we can get him the treatment he needs to get better.”

Neuroblastoma is a rare type of cancer, which mostly affects young children, that can spread to other organs including the bone marrow, bones, lymph nodes, liver and skin.

In the build up to the match next week, Elland Road will host a series of fundraising activities for supporters to take part in.

As well as players, backroom and office staff at Leeds, the club parent company Aser and workers from the Leeds United Foundation are also pledging to donate one day's salary to Toby's cause.

To donate to Toby, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sheriden-worsley?utm_term=BdYBNda8B