Leeds trio makes engineering awards shortlist

Three leeds development projects have been shortlisted for engineering awards.

The Institution of Civil Engineers has announced that the Kirkstall Forge infrastructure and enabling works, the Linton Bridge Stablisation Works in Collingham and the Housing Leeds Investment Strategy have been recognised in its annual Yorkshire and Humber Awards.

The three projects are among 20 from across the region to be shortlisted for the awards, which have different categories depending on the scheme’s cost.

The presentation takes place on March 3 and will highlight the work done by civil engineers across the region over the last two years.