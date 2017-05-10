Leeds Trinity’s new venture not so secret

The food and drink offering at The Trinity Centre is literally about to go to the next level with the launch of a new rooftop bar and restaurant.

The Potting Shed Bar and Secret Garden is a multi-million pound investment by Leeds based pub and bar investors, the Burning Night Group.

It will house three distinct but linked bars – The Potting Shed, Orchard and Secret Garden – which will each have an individual, quirky and retro design and all serve food created in a theatre kitchen.

The venue will house 600 people as well as capacity for a further 100 people on a spectacular roof-top terrace with city skyline views.

The new venue will have its entrance on Bond Street, one of the busiest streets in the heart of Leeds city centre and a hub for shoppers, office workers and students.

Burning Night has provided design and management services to the Potting Shed brand owner, Ormsborough Limited Ormsborough which has granted Burning Night a licence to use the brand.

There are already branches in Bingley and Beverley, with openings also planned for Guiseley and Northallerton, but the Trinity menus are set to be made extra special.

There are over 40 cocktails as well as wines, beers and champers, bar snacks, burgers, pizzas and spicy meat dishes.

Allan Harper, CEO of Burning Night Group said: “The Leeds site, as our first city centre one, will have all the characteristic garden features plus the Secret Garden which is something special we’re creating as a first here.

“Signing this sought-after rooftop space at Trinity Leeds is perfect for us. Trinity is now synonymous with the city and we’re excited to be a part of, and expand on, the centre’s already illustrious reputation as a Leeds institution.”