Leeds transplant teams target success in Scotland

Dozens of brave Leeds transplant recipients are proving no journey is too far by travelling to North Lanarkshire to compete in this year’s Westfield Health British Transplant Games.

Making the journey from Leeds Teaching hospitals, 23 adult transplant recipients and 39 children will be competing in a range of disciplines in Scotland.

From cycling to swimming and snooker to bean bag throwing, the ages of Leeds participants range from 2 to 79 and have all received life-saving organ transplants in Leeds.

The British Transplant Games is taking place from 27th-30th of July and are aimed to encourage those who have received transplants to lead active and healthy lives, while also showing the benefits of transplantation and raising awareness of the need to sign the NHS Organ Donor Register.

In the UK, over 7,000 people are waiting for a life-saving transplant and three die each day waiting.

Anokh Goodman, manager of the Leeds Adult Transplant Games team, said: “The interest in Transplant Sport has grown hugely over the last few years, and this is the biggest team that we have ever taken to a Games.”

Lisa Beaumont, Play Specialist and manager of the Leeds Children’s Transplant Games team, said: “Many of the children make friends at the Games and it’s great to see how they support each other and how these friendships develop over the years.”

Show your support and follow the Leeds Transplant Teams on Twitter - @LeedsChildren and @LeedsAdultTS.

To register on the NHS Organ Donor Register, please telephone 0300 123 23 23, or go to www.organdonation.nhs.uk to register online.