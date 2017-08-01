Leeds town to rename all its pubs after Yorkshire celebrities

All the pubs in a Leeds town are to be renamed after Yorkshire celebrities to mark the county day.

Volunteers with the non-profit organisation Otley Pub Club last renamed all the pubs when the Tour de France Grand Départ passed through in 2014.

It proved so popular that they have decided to do it again in honour of Yorkshire Day.

An online survey carried out over the past two months gave people the chance to name their favourite Yorkshire celebrities in a number of categories.

And tonight (August 1) an FA Cup-style draw will take place to pair up celebrities and pubs, with comedian Charlie Chuck doing the honours along with a competition winner.

The draw takes place at the Black Horse Hotel in Otley at 7pm, although the pubs will not be renamed until Yorkshire Day 2018.

Which celebrity names feature on the list?

Alan Bennett

Anita Rani

Corinne Bailey-Rae

Angela Griffin

Dickie Bird

Dynamo

Sir Gary Verity

Hannah Cockroft

Ian McMillan

Jarvis Cocker

Jimi Mistri

Jodie Whittaker

John Simm

Dame Judi Dench

Kadeena Cox

Lizzie Deignan

Michael Palin

Nicola Adams

Sean Bean

Rick Wilson

The Brownlee brothers