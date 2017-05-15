Leeds tower block death inquiry

Police investigating after a woman was found dead near a tower block in Leeds say it is not being treated as suspicious.

They were called at around 8.15am by the ambulance service who were treating the woman for injuries but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has since confirmed: "The death is not being treated as suspicious and the Coroner's Office has been informed.

The woman has been identified and her next of kin have been made aware.

She is believed to have fallen from the building.