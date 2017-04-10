Leeds to London trains cancelled after problems on East Coast Main Line

Several trains between Leeds and London Kings Cross have been cancelled this morning.

Overheard wire damage in the Retford area has left several services stranded along the East Coast Main Line and others terminated at stations on the route.

Disruption is expected until 4pm today and delays of up to 120 minutes are predicted on the Doncaster-Peterborough section.

Virgin Trains East Coast, Hull Trains and Grand Central services are affected. Some trains may be diverted via Lincoln, which will extend journey times.

Mutual ticket acceptance is in place on all operators.