Leeds to host city's first club night for LGBT women

The University of Leeds has held a pioneering club night for women.

The union's Pyramid venue will host Scissors, which is aimed at female students who identify as LGBTQ.

It has been launched to coincide with LGBTQ History Month after organisers spotted a gap in the city's nightlife provision.

An all-female DJ line-up entertained clubbers at the February 1 launch night, which was open to all genders.

Student union equality and diversity officer Emma Healey came up with the idea after noticing that the non-binary party scene in Leeds tended to focus on gay men.

She told student news site The Tab:

“The LGBTQ+ scene, especially in cities like Leeds, tends to focus on gay men neglecting LGBTQ+ women and non-binary people who may often feel alienated and isolated in this environment. I wanted to create a club night that celebrated and centred all the queer women and non-binary people in the university and the wider city. We’re hoping to create a night with great music, a feel-good environment, and that most importantly is a safe space”.