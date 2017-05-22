Leeds to host Cheese Fest - a day long festival dedicated to CHEESE

A day long festival dedicated entirely to cheese is coming to Leeds later this year.

Cheese Fest will arrive in the city this autumn as part of a nationwide tour - and guests will be able to taste, buy and discuss cheeses from across the globe.

Described as an "amazing cheese spectacle" a spokesman said: "This September join Cheese Fest UK for the first time in Leeds. Experience some of the cheesiest cheeses in the world, with melted raclette, cheese wheels, gooey mozzarella sticks and a whole host of cheesetastic tastes from the UK's best cheese traders!

"Hosted at the amazing Canal Mills in Leeds, join us as we transform the iconic venue for a day of the cheesiest delights going."

There will be a wide range of traditional cheeses, halloumi fries and the chance to learn about all types of cheese and the best beers and wines to go with them.

The event will "melt you into a deep love of all things cheese," according to the festival's website.

The event will be held at Canal Mills in Brandon Street, Leeds.