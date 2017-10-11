Leeds to get new Co-op this week

The Co-op is to open a new Leeds store as part of a £1.4m investment in the Yorkshire region.

The new store on Nursery Lane in Alwoodley will open this coming Friday.

Alongside another new store in Sheffield, the investment will see 30 new jobs created.

A new-look for the Co-op will also bring a funding boost for local community groups through its new membership scheme.

Members receive a 5 per cent reward on purchases of own-branded products and services, with a further 1 per cent going directly to local causes to make a difference in the community.

Local causes in Alwoodley set to benefit include Moor Allerton Elderly Care, the LS14 Trust and LJWB and Brodetsky Primary School Community Allotment.

Michael Calvert, Co-op area manager, said: “We are delighted to be making such a significant investment in both Leeds and Sheffield and are looking forward to serving the local communities in these busy Yorkshire cities.

“The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum and our ambition is to establish both stores as real assets for the community.

“We want shoppers to know that they can give back to their community by become a co-owner and member of their Co-op.

“Simply by using their membership card when they shop with us they will raise much needed funding for organisations who contribute to improving local life.”