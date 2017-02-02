Leeds to Bradgford cycle superhighway: Users pass the 100,000 mark

A pioneering cycle route from Leeds to Bradford has now been used by over 100,000 people.

The Cycle Superhighway project has reached the milestone figure seven months after opening to two-wheeled traffic back in June.

City Connect have placed seven Automatic Cycle Counters along the route to track passing bikes at points such as Leeds Old Road, Bradford Road, Stanningley and Armley.

They will then analyse the data to calculate where cyclists start and end their journeys, and how many 'stages' of the Superhighway they use.

The 14km segregated route will be joined by Cycle Superhighway 2, an eastern route from Leeds to Seacroft, later this year.