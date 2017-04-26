Leeds thug back in jail over attack on former partner’s son

A thug who fractured the jaw of his ex-girlfriend’s son soon after being released from prison has been returned to jail.

Leonard Barrett, 39, was given a two-year sentence over the unprovoked attack on the victim outside his home in Harehills, Leeds.

Leeds Crown Court heard the 20-year-old victim is the son of Barrett’s former partner. James Gelsthorpe, prosecuting, said Barrett attacked him as he left his house to go to the shop at 8.45pm on March 28 last year.

Barrett jumped over the garden fence and punched him before dragging him to the ground.

He then punched the victim several times as he tried to defend himself. Barrett said “your mum is next” as he delivered the blows.

The victim’s sister witnessed the attack and described to police how Barrett had used her brother “like a punching bag.”

The victim needed hospital treatment for a fractured jaw.

Barrett pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Barrett was given a seven year prison sentence in 2011 for inflicting grievous bodily harm after he left a man suffering from spinal injuries.

The court heard Barrett inflicted the injuries by repeatedly kicking and punching the victim

He he been released from custody on licence months before his latest attack. Barrett has other convictions for violence and drug offences.

Alex Boyd, mitigating, said Barrett was recalled to prison after being arrested for the attack, and has remained has remained for the past 13 months.

Mr Boyd said his client pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage.

Jailing Barrett, judge Simon Phillips, QC, said: “You have a bad record for offences of violence. This was a sustained assault upon this young man and it was serious in the context of the injuries inflicted.

“There was a deliberate targeting of this individual and there was a degree of premeditation.”