‘Leeds teenager stabbed to death at bus stop by schoolboy love rival’

A teenager was stabbed to death at a bus stop by a rival 16-year-old schoolboy in front of the girl they were both in love with, a murder trial heard.

Jurors heard Irfan Wahid, 16, died from a single stab wound to the heart during the confrontation on a busy high street in Leeds.

Leeds Crown Court heard today that Irfan and the defendant, who cannot be named, had affections for the same girl.

The jury heard Irfan got off his school bus on Harehills Lane and attacked his rival after seeing him with the girl.

Kama Melly, QC, prosecuting, said the defendant then took a kitchen knife from his bag and stabbed Irfan once to the chest.

The incident happened on February 10 this year as Harehills Lane was busy with shoppers, parents collecting children from school and teenagers making their way home.

Miss Melly told the jury: “(the defendant) and Irfan were not friends. They did not go to the same school or college.

“They had not fallen out through links to gangs or criminal involvement.

“Their link, it seems, was through connections with the same girl.”

The prosecutor said the defendant and the girl had been in a relationship until November last year but fell out after she found out he had contacted other girls on social media.

He then became aware of “flirtatious” messages between Irfan and the girl and seeing a picture of them together.

The jury was told the defendant later became “devastated” that the relationship was over.

He declared his love for the girl three days before the incident, stating: “It took me a long time to realise but I love you. One last chance. That’s all I’m asking for.”

On the day of the attack the defendant met the girl at the bus stop to tell her how he felt and show her notes he had made on his phone about his feelings for her.

Miss Melly said Irfan saw them and got off the bus before assaulting the defendant, striking him more than once.

She said: “That assault by the deceased on the defendant was, the Crown accept, unprovoked at that time and deliberate.

“(the defendant) lost his glasses as a result of it.”

The girl and other teenagers intervened to stop the fighting.

Miss Melly continued: “Following those blows from Irfan, (the defendant) took from his bag which he had with him at the time, a knife. A kitchen knife.

“Feeling hurt, humiliated and embarrassed about how he had been treated, he used that knife and he stabbed Irfan once.”

The jury was told the knife went through Irfan’s rib cage, 10 centimetres into his body, penetrating the lower part of his heart.

The defendant left the scene but was helped by people in the street.

Paramedics fought to save Irfan but he was declared dead at Leeds General Infirmary at 4.41pm the same day.

The defendant handed himself in to police two days later and admitted having the knife which caused the injury.

The prosecutor said: “Although (the defendant) accepts it was his weapon and his actions that caused Irfan’s death, he says that he produced the knife because he was under attack by Irfan and that he used the knife only to scare Irfan and not to cause him physical harm.

“He claims he did not intend to stab Irfan and therefore claims that he was acting in self defence.”

Miss Melly told jurors it was the Crown’s case that the defendant intended to kill or inflict serious harm when he stabbed Irfan.

The defendant, now aged 17, pleads not guilty to murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

