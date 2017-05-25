Leeds teenager Connor Laws shows warrior spirit after heart transplant

A brave Leeds schoolboy has been hailed as a “true warrior” by his family after undergoing a heart transplant.

Keen rugby league player Connor Laws, from Osmondthorpe, was diagnosed with a serious heart defect last month after being taken into Leeds General Infirmary with what was thought to be nothing more than stomach pains and sickness.

Connor Laws.

The 14-year-old Corpus Christi Catholic College pupil was later moved by helicopter to Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital, where he had his transplant on May 9.

And today, with Connor recovering well, the teenager’s dad, Jevan, told of his admiration for his son and also the surgeons who carried out the operation.

Jevan, a 37-year-old clinical support specialist, said: “Connor has a long road ahead of him but I have every faith he will get there.

“He amazes us every day with his resilience, his grit and his determination – he is a true warrior.

“We can’t speak highly enough of the medical staff who have been treating him, they have been amazing and have worked wonders.

“The support we have had from family, friends and the rugby league community has been fantastic as well.”

Connor, who plays for East Leeds ARLFC’s U14s side, has suffered asthma for most of his life but has otherwise always seemed fit and healthy.

Tests carried out after his admission to LGI, however, showed he had a condition called dilated cardiomyopathy.

He moved from the paediatric intensive care unit at the Freeman onto a general ward earlier this week, although no date has yet been set for him to come home.

A fundraising rugby match in aid of Connor and his family will take place at East Leeds ARLFC this Saturday.

The match kicks off at 2.30pm, with other entertainment and activities running through the afternoon and into the evening.

Donations can also be made via the www.justgiving.com/fundraising/connor-law web page.