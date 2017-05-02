Leeds teeanger raises £10,000 for a Guide Dog

A TEENAGER has raised £10,000 to put a Guide Dog through its training.

Ben Dobbs, from Colton, has decided to call the pup Ernie after his terminally ill grandad so his name can live on.

Garforth Academy pupil Ben was just 14 in 2015 when he set himself a five-figure target for Guide Dogs.

He had not done any fundraising before. But by August of 2015 Ben had already raised £4,000. And last week he handed over a cheque for £10,022.27.

He did it via supermarket bag packs, bucket collections, bun and sock sales and various events at his dance group.

Ben said: “I saw a TV programme about how life changing guide dogs were to people who are visually impaired and I decided to try and raise £10,000 to put a puppy through its training to become a guide dog.

“I have chosen to name my pup Ernie in honour of my grandfather who has recently been diagnosed with a terminal illness. He is thrilled to know that he will have such a special puppy carrying on his name.”

Now Ben is already planning his next £10,000 for Guide Dogs. You can help him by donating at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Ben-Dobbs-Guide-Dogs

Charlotte Walton, community fundraiser for Guide Dogs in Leeds, said “Ben is an exceptional young man and we are hugely grateful that he chose Guide Dogs for his first fundraising effort. He will be able to name and meet his own guide dog puppy and will hear all about its progress while it is in training. Ben has done a very special thing by starting a dog on a journey that will end with it becoming a lifeline to a person with sight loss.”

The lifetime cost of a guide dog is more than £50,000. To find out more about the Guide Dog scheme call 0118 983 0190.