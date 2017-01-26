Leeds tech grant applications pass the £20m mark

The recipients of a share of game-changing multi-million pound grants for technology projects in Leeds are being selected.

The deadline has now passed for applications to the £3.7m Tech Hub Grant, being offered by Leeds City Council.

And Coun James Lewis, Leeds City Council’s executive member for resources and strategy, said the number of applications by digital projects in the city totalled a massive £23m.

He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “Since it was announced that applications were open for businesses to bid for funding from our £3.7m Tech Hub Grant to support a variety of digital projects in Leeds, the interest from the sector has been really high.

“I am delighted to say that the overall quality of the bids which we received were excellent and totalled a massive £23m.

“This just highlights how difficult it is going to be for us when we have to sit down and make our final decision on which projects to support through our Tech Hub Grant.”

The grants will be used to support a range of innovative digital projects across the city.

The Yorkshire Evening Post recently launched its Digital City platform in partnership with Sky Betting & Gaming.

The platform is designed to highlight the giant strides being made by a sector that boasts around 3,000 organisations in Leeds.