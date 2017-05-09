Leeds surprise singing event for Dementia Awareness Week

A surprise singing event is being held at a Leeds shopping centre later this month as part of Dementia Awareness week.

The event is being staged at St John’s Shopping Centre on Saturday, May 20, (2.30pm) and has been organised by Dementia Friendly Leeds

Dementia Awareness week and aims to bring together people living with dementia, carers, family members and the general community.

There will be several dementia inclusive groups taking part, including ‘Singing for the Brain’ in Chapel Allerton, ‘Giving Voice’ choir in the city centre and Alzheimer’s Society Leeds.

Wendy Neill, speech and language therapist who manages Giving Voice Choir says; “Its great to be a part of this event and helping to raise awareness of dementia. Hopefully we can show the pleasure singing brings and that you can live well with dementia. It would be great if we inspire someone to join a singing group.”

Susan Mendoza, St Johns Shopping Centre manager says: “We are thrilled to be supporting Dementia Awareness Week and hope this provides a significant platform for Dementia Friendly Leeds to raise awareness within our community. We very much look forward to joining in with a good old Yorkshire sing song in the centre”.

Everyone is welcome to come and watch or join in.

Dementia Friendly Leeds aims to share the message that living with dementia doesn’t mean you are unable to do things you enjoy or get involved with the local community.

If you want to learn more about Dementia Friendly Leeds or Singing Groups contact 0113 2441697 or email: leedsdaa@opforum.org.uk