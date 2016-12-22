Leeds surgery wins a glowing report

A Leeds medical centre has received glowing feedback from an inspection team.

Robin Lane Health and Wellbeing Centre has been rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission following the results of an inspection visit back in June.

Inspectors singled out the practice’s extensive facilities and provision of support groups, as well as its innovative and proactive approach to improving patient outcomes.

CQC’s inspector of general practice Professor Steve Field said:

“With increasing demand on A&E departments it was extremely encouraging to note that the practice, through operating a walk-in service, had reduced A&E attendance by 10 per cent.

“There was some exemplary practice being undertaken at the surgery. It had developed a Care of the Elderly pathway, aimed at those patients who were housebound, at a high risk of hospitalisation or residing in a care or nursing home. They employed a practice matron specifically for this group. As a result, the practice could evidence a 23 per cent reduction in unplanned hospital admissions for this population group.

“The service had developed a health and wellbeing centre where patients and members of the local community could attend. Facilities included ae café, arts events, a variety of support groups and over 60s free volunteer-run activities.

“The practice used and embraced new technology. For example, it had developed its own app for smartphones, allowing patients to book appointments, arrange prescriptions and send messages to clinicians.

“From all that I have seen and read about this practice I can say that it inspired me. It demonstrates what can be achieved with excellent leadership, vision and teamwork.”