Leeds supercasino ‘as good as Vegas,’ says launch guest

The drinks flowed and customers piled in as Leeds’ new £30m casino opened to the public after 15 years in the making.

Victoria Gate Casino was the place to be in Leeds city centre on Thursday night for the grand opening, with one regular gamer saying it was ‘as good as Vegas’.

The venue was full to its 1,400 capacity with invited guests and members of the public who queued into the night as they waited to step inside the casino – the third biggest in the UK.

The doors were opened after a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by Andrew Herd, chief executive of casino operators Global Gaming Ventures, and Coun James Lewis from Leeds City Council.

Mr Herd said: “I have been waiting a long time to see this.

“The project has been on the table for almost 15 years and five years in its most recent form.

“At times it seemed never ending but the journey has ended and we have realised the dream.”

And the place impressed both serious gamers and those looking for a fun night out.

One punter said: “The problem with casinos in the UK are they are too small and too restricted. I have been to the other supercasinos and they are nice but this is magnificent. The architecture and decor is Vegas.”

Shelley and John Wakefield from Idle added: “We have been to other casinos and you go for gaming whereas here you can just have a drink. We have nights out in Leeds and you have to go home at 11pm but you can spend more time here.”