Leeds students shine in the capital

DANCE Students from Leeds took centre stage as they performed at London’s West End.

Thirteen children from Stagecoach Performing Arts schools in both Garforth and Wetherby showcased their talents at the Shaftesbury Theatre.

They joined other students from around the country to perform songs from productions such as Beauty and the Beast and Les Misérables.

Lisa Druett, Stagecoach Performing Arts Principal, said: “Watching the children perform was a wonderful moment.

“I have no doubt that the children that performed will go on to great and glorious things, both on stage and off.”