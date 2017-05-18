Search

Leeds students enjoy annual Dash event

SPORT DAY: Some of the pupils taking part in the Carr Manor Dash recently.

SPORT DAY: Some of the pupils taking part in the Carr Manor Dash recently.

0
Have your say

A Leeds school held their annual Carr Manor Dash recently.

Carr Manor Community School hosted the third instalment of the event,  where selected pupils  race around the school in  a bid to be crowned champions.

The four school houses, Bremner, Robinson, Tomlinson and Trueman, each have four representatives who are selected via trials in PE lessons. Robinson were crowned the overall winners based on the combined times.

A school spokesperson said: “The Carr Manor Dash is a great chance for pupils to come together and it highlights how pupils join forces to support each other.”

A charcoal latte with almond milk and agave with Hummus eggs; poached eggs with portobello mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, pesto on toasted sourdough.

Restaurant review: Filmore & Union, Redbrick Mill, Batley