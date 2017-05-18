Leeds students enjoy annual Dash event

A Leeds school held their annual Carr Manor Dash recently.

Carr Manor Community School hosted the third instalment of the event, where selected pupils race around the school in a bid to be crowned champions.

The four school houses, Bremner, Robinson, Tomlinson and Trueman, each have four representatives who are selected via trials in PE lessons. Robinson were crowned the overall winners based on the combined times.

A school spokesperson said: “The Carr Manor Dash is a great chance for pupils to come together and it highlights how pupils join forces to support each other.”