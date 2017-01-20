Leeds students combat social stigma in new exhibition

A group of creative students are raising awareness about mental health issues as part of a new interactive exhibition in Leeds.

Ten young people from Leeds City College have been working on the Don’t Box It In exhibition, challenging social stigma.

And on Wednesday, as the new project was unveiled, students created their own stress-reducing glitter jars as part of the exhibition and were on hand to teach other young people at the college how to make their own.

They have been working on the project since October, when the YEP launched our #SpeakYourMind which is also calling on people in Leeds to help combat the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

The interactive installation at the college is encouraging people to talk openly about mental health.

It was organised by the college and arts charity Space2.

Paul Barker, Young People’s Mental Health Project Manager for Space2, said: “Mental health is an issue for everyone, and young people have to manage a lot of competing priorities which can affect their wellbeing.

“This project is about promoting the message that we can all take steps to take care of our mental health, and challenge the stigma that surrounds mental health issues.”

The college’s employability and enterprise students worked alongside third-year students at Leeds Beckett University’s graphic design department on the project.